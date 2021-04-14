WINNIPEG -- A spring snowstorm smacked down in Manitoba this week, leaving several communities covered in snow.

Snowfall warnings were issued on Monday and Tuesday as a low-pressure system stalled over northwestern Ontario, bringing heavy snow to Manitoba. These snowfall warnings have now ended.

Here are Manitoba’s snowfall totals accumulated over April 12 and 13, according to Environment Canada:

Winnipeg received between 17 and 25 centimetres of snow;

Morden was hit with 15 centimetres;

Portage la Prairie received 12 centimetres;

Southeast of McCreary saw 19 centimetres;

Brandon got 12 centimetres;

Oak River was hit with 14 centimetres;

Boissevain got 11 centimetres; and

Minitonas received 20 centimetres.

Environment Canada noted that Kenora, Ont., also received five centimetres of snow.