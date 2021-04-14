WINNIPEG -- Multiple crashes near Portage la Prairie, Man., prompted Manitoba RCMP to close a section of the Trans-Canada Highway Wednesday morning.

In a Wednesday morning tweet, RCMP said the highway barricades are up and no traffic is getting through.

Multiple collisions on #MBHwy1 outside Portage la Prairie. #rcmpmb on scene and have put up the highway barricades. No traffic getting through. Extremely icy road conditions in the area as well as on the Trans-Canada between Headingley and Elie. Slow down and drive safe. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) April 14, 2021

Manitoba 511 said the closure is at the Portage la Prairie bypass, and affects the westbound lane. The eastbound lane is open.

RCMP said there are extremely icy road conditions in the area, as well as on the Trans-Canada Highway between Headingley, Man., and Elie, Man. Drivers are advised to slow down and drive safely.

There have been 26 collisions in the Portage la Prairie area since Monday, RCMP said.

A spokesperson said officers responded to two collisions on Wednesday, but no injuries were reported. The section of highway was closed to allow tow trucks to work, and is expected to reopen later in the day.

By 11:30 a.m., the road was fully reopened.