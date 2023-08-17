The steps being taken to bring more women and girls into the game of hockey
When Kelly Clarke was finally able to play hockey, she said it was a sport she got hooked on immediately.
The love for the sport led her into coaching girls' hockey, but some of the negative experiences with her coaches as a kid also drove her to want to be behind the bench.
"I thought, 'You know what, I'm a female, I know hockey, and I can contribute something that's positive to lift these girls up, and give them some competence and let them grow in a safe environment where they will foster a love of the game,'" said Clarke.
She is now a high-performance coach and recently helped push her team to a city championship win – a team that featured an all-female coaching staff.
She said the coaches, kids and parents were all great to work with and created a positive environment for all. However, that hasn't always been the case for her.
"I've had to deal with parents that I definitely know that they didn't have confidence in my ability just because of my gender, and didn't even give me an opportunity to have even a conversation with them to even talk hockey."
It's that kind of experience Nicole Carnegie hopes will one day not be in the sport.
The vice president of female hockey for Hockey Winnipeg said when she first got involved in the game – her daughter joining at five years old – there weren't many options for girls' hockey. But that has started to change, with more female players, coaches, and referees.
"Until you see with your own eyes the value of female mentorship, it's staggering. The girls just relate so much more to being able to listen and see in action other females participating in the sport that they love," said Carnegie.
Carnegie knows the game of hockey will continue to change for the better as more girls and women get involved in a variety of levels and positions – ranging from the grassroots stage up to the pro level.
The biggest change Carnegie wants to see is the end of the toxic culture in hockey.
"That's going to be the biggest thing is just make the culture more inviting. Continue to offer hockey programming for all levels, not just focusing on the top five per cent," she said.
"My nickname at Hockey Winnipeg is Nicole 95 because I believe that we can impose so much more positive change in growth if we focus on the 95 per cent. But yet, on the seven hockey boards that I sit on, we spend 95 per cent of our time talking about the five per cent elite hockey players. And that's not how we're going to change the culture."
But how do organizations work to focus on the larger population of hockey players and further promote women at all levels of the game?
Bryn Saunders, the vice president of female hockey for the Chill Program in the St. Vital Minor Hockey Association, has one solution to that. She has started a coaching clinic for women – whether it be moms, sisters, aunts or older female players – to get them involved on the bench.
"We wanted to see more females on the bench to positively influence the female young players to inspire them to continue on with their hockey goals and perhaps become coaches in their very distant future," said Saunders.
Saunders has coaching experience herself and when she first started, she had heard from parents that they were excited to have her, as their daughters had never had a female coach.
"I'm just hoping to see more females in sports period. I didn't think too much into it when I got involved. I just wanted to be a positive influence on young athletes and inspire them to look up to a female."
So far, the coaching clinic has 20 seats and Saunders said there is room for more people. What's encouraging for her is a number of the people who have signed up have kids who are in the younger hockey levels, meaning they could stick around longer in the sport.
"It might not be huge for the U13s, the U15s, now, but it's starting, and it's starting at U9, and we could foster this, support them, mentor them and have it grow to where more females are involved."
Danielle Fujita, the skating coach for the Calgary Flames, said she loves to hear about programs like this supporting girls and women in hockey.
She originally got involved in coaching because she felt she didn't receive the best coaching growing up.
"It wasn't helping me as an individual. It might have helped a little bit with my skating, but my self-esteem kind of suffered and it went to a negative. And I thought there's got to be a better way to communicate with kids and to teach and coach," said Fujita.
She started coaching on the figure skating side of things, which eventually morphed into teaching power skating in hockey and getting experience with pro players.
Knowing there are now programs happening to help women get involved in coaching makes her excited.
"I want to see that and I love that people are starting to see that women have a lot to offer, just as much as some men do. And unfortunately, we do have to prove ourselves a little bit more, that we do know what we are talking about and we produce the results that they're looking for. And sometimes, we're actually even better at communication because we've had to go through those bumps along the way."
For those who are interested in starting coaching, she recommends they learn as much as they can, taking in information from anyone and everyone, positive and negative, so they can shape what kind of coach they want to be and what they might want to avoid.
It's exciting for Saunders, Clarke, and Carnegie to see women like Fujita be involved at the highest levels, and hope it encourages other women to strive to reach those same heights.
"It's something to continue to strive towards, it's something to continue to work towards," said Carnegie.
"I think that if you have a dream, you definitely should go for it and you shouldn't let anything hold you back," said Clarke.
"We just want a positive and engaging experience for these young athletes and to enhance it for them and the girls can do it too," said Saunders.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Smoke from Northwest Territories fires likely to spread to eastern Canada this weekend
Fires burning in the Northwest Territories have prompted special air quality statements and is likely to impact more Canadians over the coming days. Here's where smoke pollution could be heaviest.
Canada mulling 'game plan' if U.S. takes far-right, authoritarian shift: Joly
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Canada has been considering a 'game plan' for how it would respond if the United States takes a far-right, authoritarian shift after next year's presidential elections.
Trudeau cabinet told to scrap $15B in spending, Anand says cutbacks won't mean job losses
Treasury Board President Anita Anand says the federal government's plan to find more than $15 billion in savings across departments is not expected to result in job losses beyond 'normal attrition or redeployment.'
As Canada's housing market cools, which cities are seeing the highest price per square foot?
While the latest interest rate hikes might be helping to cool real estate activity in Canada, several smaller markets are seeing an annual increase in the average price per square foot of a home, according to a new survey. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of cities with some of the most and least expensive home prices, based on the average cost per square foot.
'Worst fire season that we know of': N.W.T. orders evacuations, Trudeau convenes emergency meeting
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is convening a meeting of the Incident Response Group on Thursday to discuss the wildfire crisis in the Northwest Territories, following the mass evacuation of areas including the capital of Yellowknife.
WestJet adjusts prices, flight schedule amid Yellowknife evacuation efforts
WestJet says it's adjusting prices and adding capacity to help with evacuation efforts in Yellowknife.
Quebec woman sentenced to 22 years for sending poisoned letters to Trump, officials
A self-described 'activist' from Quebec who pleaded guilty to sending Donald Trump a poison-laced letter at the height of the former president's ill-fated 2020 re-election effort has been sentenced to nearly 22 years in prison.
Britney Spears' husband seeks financial support, says in divorce filing their split came weeks ago
Britney Spears and her husband Sam Asghari separated nearly three weeks ago, and he is seeking spousal support and attorneys' fees in their divorce, according to his divorce filing.
Two to five 'major' hurricanes predicted this year: forecasters
Forecasters are saying this year will likely be an above-normal hurricane season due to warming conditions in the ocean.
Regina
-
New COVID-19 EG.5 sub-variant detected in Sask.
The new COVID-19 Omicron sub-variant has been identified in Saskatchewan.
-
Two people found dead inside Broadview home, RCMP investigating
RCMP say a 52-year-old man and 54-year-old woman were found dead inside a residence in Broadview Sask. on Wednesday.
-
Declaring a state of emergency on houselessness doesn't 'give us a new pot of money,' Regina city manager says
Regina city council will have to wait until September to debate a motion calling for a state of emergency declaration in response to rising levels of houselessness.
Saskatoon
-
New COVID-19 EG.5 sub-variant detected in Sask.
The new COVID-19 Omicron sub-variant has been identified in Saskatchewan.
-
Saskatoon police explosive unit dispatched to university
Officers from the explosive disposal unit were on the scene at the University of Saskatchewan Thursday afternoon.
-
Soaring prices drive surge in Saskatoon food bank use, community kitchen need
With rising rent, inflation and the cost of groceries, more people in Saskatoon are turning to local food banks and community kitchens.
Northern Ontario
-
Brampton man charged with abducting 9-year-old in northern Ontario
A 35-year-old man from southern Ontario was arrested in Sault Ste. Marie and charged after allegedly luring and abducting a northern Ontario child.
-
Trudeau cabinet told to scrap $15B in spending, Anand says cutbacks won't mean job losses
Treasury Board President Anita Anand says the federal government's plan to find more than $15 billion in savings across departments is not expected to result in job losses beyond 'normal attrition or redeployment.'
-
New murals pop up in Sudbury ahead of weekend festival
Five muralists from across North America are in Greater Sudbury painting new murals ahead of the upcoming Up Here Festival.
Edmonton
-
Cause of death of baby girl in Edmonton undetermined after autopsy, police continue to investigate
The cause and manner of death of a baby girl in Edmonton is inconclusive, an autopsy performed on Wednesday found.
-
'I'm glad I was able to get out early': 27,000 people forced to flee because of N.W.T. wildfires, many heading to Alberta
A phased evacuation order was issued Wednesday evening for Yellowknife, the capital of the Northwest Territories, as a result of wildfires.
-
WestJet adjusts prices, flight schedule amid Yellowknife evacuation efforts
WestJet says it's adjusting prices and adding capacity to help with evacuation efforts in Yellowknife.
Toronto
-
Man who died after hit-and-run was violently attacked on side of street beforehand, Toronto police say
A man who died after a hit-and-run in Toronto’s Moss Park earlier this week was violently attacked prior to the collision, police revealed Thursday.
-
Driver charged after woman, 2 children critically injured in Brampton crash
The driver of an alleged stolen pickup truck who fled the scene after being involved in a multi-vehicle collision in Brampton earlier this month that left a woman and her two children seriously injured has been arrested.
-
TTC looking at options as Scarborough RT remains out of service following derailment
The review into the Scarborough RT derailment is taking longer than expected.
Calgary
-
Calgary teacher charged with voyeurism after 'sexual act' at southwest school
Calgary police have charged a teacher with voyeurism after he allegedly "engaged in an inappropriate sexual act" while watching students earlier this year.
-
WestJet adjusts prices, flight schedule amid Yellowknife evacuation efforts
WestJet says it's adjusting prices and adding capacity to help with evacuation efforts in Yellowknife.
-
Calgary announces plan to help N.W.T. evacuees
The City of Calgary is extending a helping hand to residents of the Northwest Territories who've been forced out their homes because of a massive wildfire.
Montreal
-
Quebec woman sentenced to 22 years for sending poisoned letters to Trump, officials
A self-described 'activist' from Quebec who pleaded guilty to sending Donald Trump a poison-laced letter at the height of the former president's ill-fated 2020 re-election effort has been sentenced to nearly 22 years in prison.
-
Motion calling on EMSB commissioner to resign over controversial tweet defeated
The English Montreal School Board (EMSB) commissioner who tweeted remarks that were offensive, particularly to French-speaking Quebecers, will not be asked to step down.
-
Montreal Chinatown residents urge city to act against crime, drug use
Residents of Montreal's Chinatown say they're feeling vulnerable and afraid because of rising crime and drug use in their neighbourhood, and they are urging the city to deploy more police to tackle the problem.
Ottawa
-
O-Train service slowed down as crews make 'further track adjustments' between Lees and Hurdman stations
OC Transpo is warning customers to expect delays on the O-Train today, as the light-rail transit system runs on a single track between Lees and Hurdman stations to allow crews to make "further track adjustments" on the eastern section of the system.
-
Canopy Growth sells former Smiths Falls, Ont. chocolate factory back to Hershey Canada
Canopy Growth Corp. says it has entered into an agreement to sell its Hershey Drive facility in Smiths Falls, Ont. to Hershey for $53 million.
-
Two new cases of mpox in Ottawa
Ottawa Public Health is investigating two new cases of mpox in Ottawa, the first cases in the capital in 10 months.
Atlantic
-
Monument honours N.S. mass shooting victim’s career in corrections
A replica of a prison watch tower has been constructed inside Dorchester Penitentiary honouring Sean McLeod, a correctional officer killed at his home during the Nova Scotia mass shooting in April 2020.
-
Wastewater no longer overflowing into the Northwest Arm: Halifax Water
Halifax Water says untreated wastewater is no longer overflowing into the Northwest Arm after a wastewater system backup Thursday afternoon.
-
Halifax police lay first-degree murder charge tied to fatal stabbing in Spryfield
Police in Halifax have laid a first-degree murder charge against 36-year-old Alexander Charles Howe for the stabbing death of a 32-year-old in Spryfield.
Kitchener
-
Man charged with attempted murder after Kitchener break-in
A 26-year-old Kitchener man who allegedly forced his way into a stranger’s home and assaulted two people inside is now charged with attempted murder.
-
Police warn new online marketplace scam is on the rise. Here’s how it works
Police in Guelph, Ont. are warning the public about what they say are increasing incidents of a new type of phishing scam.
-
Guelph businesses feeling effects of York Road re-construction project
A road re-construction project in Guelph is causing headaches for some local businesses, as it becomes increasingly difficult for drivers to access a stretch of York Road.
Vancouver
-
Man charged with murder of Kwikwetlem councillor
The man who was initially reported missing along with Kwikwetlem councillor Stephanie Patterson has now been charged with her murder.
-
'Like a volcanic eruption': B.C. wildfire triggers massive pyrocumulonimbus cloud
Smoke emanating from a wildfire in B.C.'s Southern Interior erupted into a massive pyrocumulonimbus cloud this week – and the explosive phenomenon was captured on video.
-
'Weeks, not days': Another B.C. ferry has broken down and is expected to be out of service for a long time
Multiple ferry sailings at two main B.C. terminals are cancelled Thursday due to a series of issues.
Vancouver Island
-
Greater Victoria's worst sidewalk crowned
A narrow band of concrete running alongside Lansdowne Road in Saanich has been crowned the worst sidewalk in Greater Victoria.
-
'Weeks, not days': Another B.C. ferry has broken down and is expected to be out of service for a long time
Multiple ferry sailings at two main B.C. terminals are cancelled Thursday due to a series of issues.
-
Additional charges laid against fake nurse Brigitte Cleroux on Vancouver Island
Accused fake nurse Brigitte Cleroux is facing additional charges stemming from her time working in Greater Victoria.