WINNIPEG -- It appears the city might not change how concrete roads are built, at least for now.

Concerns were raised last month after the city mandated that no recycled concrete could be used as a base for roads.

Councillor Markus Chambers said this would increase road costs by 30 per cent and leftover concrete would end up in the landfill.

Industry officials told the infrastructure committee Tuesday, the city will put those specifications on hold for the year. A pilot project will be done, and a working group will be formed between the industry and the city.

City administrators have not yet addressed the committee confirming the compromise.

The city has said the specification changes are meant to increase the lifespan of roads while reducing maintenance costs.

It said two pilot projects in 2019 were successful on Robin Boulevard and Fermor Avenue.

Dr.Ahmed Shalaby, a civil engineer professor who works with the city, said the way the city builds roads is obsolete.

He told the infrastructure committee the quality of recycled concrete varies.

“If you don’t have a proper foundation, it doesn’t matter what you put on top,” said Shalaby.