The Winnipeg organization helping to protect Indigenous women and girls

A Winnipeg program is taking steps to protect and support Indigenous women, girls and gender-diverse people.

Ka Ni Kanichihk Inc. provides Indigenous-designed and led programs; education and job-skills training; support for women and families; and youth mentorship and risk prevention programs.

Dodie Jordaan, executive director of Ka Ni Kanichihk, said the organization offers several programs, including supports and services for Indigenous women, girls and gender-diverse people. She added that Indigenous-led services are “critical” for the community.

“Non-judgmental based supports for women, working with others who may have the same experiences you have, the same lived experiences, is important to work through healing and work with protecting and supporting women and the gender-diverse community,” she said in an interview on Tuesday.

Some of the specific programs at Ka Ni Kanichihk include the Heart Medicine Lodge, which provides support and advocacy services for Indigenous women who have experienced sexual violence; and the Medicine Bear program, which works with the families of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. The organization also recently opened a 24/7 safe space called Velma’s House, where women and the gender-diverse community can come and access support.

On Thursday, Ka Ni Kanichihk is hosting its Community Winter Solstice Dinner, which brings the community together and gives the public a chance to learn more about the organization.

Jordaan said the event also gives the organization a chance to speak with community members about what they need.

“We base all of our supports and services around what the community is telling us the greatest needs are,” she said.

The Community Winter Solstice Dinner begins at 4 p.m. at 455 McDermot Ave.

COMMUNITY HURT AFTER DEATHS OF INDIGENOUS WOMEN

Earlier in the month, the Winnipeg Police Service announced that four Indigenous women were killed at the hands of an alleged serial killer.

Jordaan said this news was difficult, not only for community members, but for those who do the work to protect women and keep people safe.

“We’ve done some ceremony and some work around it with our staff and our community members to work towards healing and finding a way to work through the emotions of this,” she said.

Jordaan said it’s important for the community as a whole to come together to understand and support Indigenous women, girls and gender-diverse people. She explained that by understanding what is going on, people can determine how to be better allies.

She added that Indigenous women are not vulnerable, but are targeted.

“We all have a responsibility to protect each other,” she said.

- With files from CTV’s Nicole Dube.