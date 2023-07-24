'They can't wait to get here': Thousands expected for 2023 World Police and Fire Games, boosting Winnipeg's economy

The start of the 2023 World Police and Fire Games is just days away, and the event is expected to bring thousands of people to Winnipeg, which could be a big boost for the local economy.

"People from around the world are going to get to experience Winnipeg hospitality," said Mayor Scott Gillingham on Monday.

The games officially get underway on Friday, and organizers expect 8,500 active and retired first responders to compete in this year's games, which also means a number of friends and family will also be making a stop in Winnipeg.

"They can't wait to get here, compete, explore Winnipeg, explore Manitoba and show Winnipeg what the world's first responders have to bring," said Mike Edwards, the COO of the games.

The spike in visitors has local businesses excited.

"Just the fact we have 8,500 athletes bringing their families, their spouses, that's a pretty big impact on all of us," said Kris Kopansky, the managing partner for Brazen Hall Kitchen and Brewery.

Kopansky noted the hospitality industry is still bouncing back following the pandemic.

"Sales are very up and down. Some weeks great, some weeks slower. So for us, knowing this is coming is really exciting for us."

He's hoping the games will lead to full restaurant sections. Meanwhile, hotels around Winnipeg are filling up.

"For context, this is one of the biggest events in the world, really. When you look at the amount of athletes participating, it's the summer Olympics, then this," said Michael Juce, the president and CEO of the Manitoba Hotel Association.

Juce said a number of places have already sold out, and many others are expected to be fully booked by Friday.

"We could be looking at five figures when it comes to the amount of hotel stays and actual room nights."

The games are expected to have an estimated economic impact of more than $80 million.

"We're still like every other city, still recovering from the pandemic," said Gillingham. "So we really saw a financial hit, an economic hit to our city. This is a great injection for our economy."

There will be a parade through Downtown Winnipeg on Friday before the opening ceremonies at Canada Life Centre at 7 p.m.

All competitions are free to attend and a full schedule is up online.