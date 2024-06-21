WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Things to do in Manitoba this weekend: June 21-23

    Share

    Weekend Events

    June 21-23, 2024

    Here are some of the events taking place around Manitoba from June 21-23.

    Indigenous People’s Day 

    Alleyways in the Exchange

    Friday, 5 p.m.

    Exchange District

    Explore a unique market, live performances, an art lounge and more in Winnipeg’s most walkable urban neighbourhood.

    Corydon Avenue Concert Series

    Friday, 7 p.m.

    Hugo St. N.

    Band: Shake It Up

    Saturday, 7 p.m.

    Cockburn St. S.

    Band: Vintage Groove

    Dance under the stars in Little Italy to live music performed by local musicians.

    Gimli Harbour Concert Series

    Saturday, 7 pm

    Gimli

    Band: The Inclines

    Enjoy a free outdoor performance with Lake Winnipeg as your backdrop.

    East St. Paul Day

    Saturday, 11 a.m.

    East St. Paul Arena

    The debut celebration of the community’s spirit. Events include a parade, live performances, family-friendly fun, foam party and drone show.

    Summer Solstice Days

    Friday & Saturday

    Baldur

    Welcome the summer with a free pancake breakfast, movie night, children’s entertainment, car show and more.

    Boissevain Fair

    Saturday & Sunday

    Boissevain Fairgrounds

    The annual fair includes horse and cattle shows, 4H musical ride, a steak night and fireworks.

    Manitoba Highland Gathering

    Saturday & Sunday

    Legacy Park Recreation Centre, East Selkirk

    The 56th annual event returns with lively bagpipe tunes, Scottish dances, traditional highland sports, historical villages and genealogy workshops.

    Lieutenant Governor’s Levee on the Lawn

    Saturday, 1 p.m.

    Government House, 10 Kennedy St.

    Lt.-Gov. Anita Neville opens Government House for tours. On the lawn, enjoy musical performances, stories, food trucks and more. Donations of dry or canned food for the Sharing Hope Initiative will be accepted.

    K-pop Con Winnipeg

    Saturday, 3p.m.-12 a.m.

    Delta Hotel

    Winnipeg’s first ever celebration of K-pop, featuring a marketplace, dance performances and DJ. Tickets required.

    NUOVOCE Chamber Choir “Celebrate” Concerts

    Saturday, 3 & 7 p.m.

    1-240 Tache Ave.

    NUOVOCE’s 5th anniversary concerts will feature new choral works, and some old favourites. Requires Tickets.

    Sips, Snacks & Snaps - Explore West Broadway

    Saturday, 5 p.m.

    54 Westgate

    West Broadway BIZ’s photography tour takes you on a delicious journey through the neighbourhood’s culinary, cultural and architectural scene. Tickets are required.

    Wilde Tea Party

    Sunday, 1-4 p.m.

    Dalnavert Museum

    Enjoy tea, music and scene from “The Importance of Being Earnest” at an event honouring author Oscar Wilde. Tickets required.

    Selkirk Pride

    Sunday, 3 p.m.

    Selkirk Waterfront

    Celebrate diversity, equality and love in all its forms.

    Wildlife Fun Event

    Sunday, 3 p.m.

    St. Vital Duck Pond

    Meet Prairie Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre’s wildlife ambassadors and help create enrichment toys for the animals in their care. Please RSVP.

    Indian City album release

    Friday, 7 p.m.

    Blue Note Park, 220 Main St.

    Indian City celebrates the release of their new album with special guest Desiree Dorion. Tickets required.

    Honeymoon Suite

    Friday, 7 p.m.

    Club Regent Event Centre

    80s rock band Honeymoon Suite returns to Winnipeg with special guest Lee Aaron.

    Manitoba Cornhole Championships

    Saturday & Sunday, 11 a.m.

    Pembina Curling Club

    Come toss some bags and cheer on the province’s top throwers.

    TD Winnipeg International Jazz Festival

    Friday & Saturday

    Various Venues

    Nine days of live music from local, national and international jazz artists wraps up for a 35th year this weekend. Tickets required.

    Winnipeg International Jewish Film Festival

    Friday & Saturday

    Rady JCC

    A passion project and dramedy wrap up the final 2 days of the annual film festival. Tickets required.

    Red River Exhibition

    Friday-Sunday

    Red River Ex Park

    A final weekend of family fun, midway rides, live music and more.  

