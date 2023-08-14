Third arrested in West End stabbing death: police
Winnipeg police have arrested and charged a third man in connection with the stabbing death of a 50-year-old man earlier this month.
Nehemiah Jarren Fehr, 22, was arrested on Aug. 10 and has been charged with second-degree murder following the death of George Demos, 50, on Aug. 5.
Demos was found suffering from stab wounds in a back alley in the 200 block of Furby Street. He died from his injuries in hospital. His death was the 20th homicide in Winnipeg in 2023.
Police previously charged 23-year-old Jonathan Michael Gladue and a 17-year-old male with second-degree murder in Demos’ death.
Investigators say they don’t anticipate any more arrests.
All three remain in custody and charges have not been proven in court.
During the investigation, police said approximately two hours before the murder on Aug. 5, one of the suspects was involved in a confrontation with a group of seven people (two men and five women) at a fast-food drive-through on Portage Avenue and Sherbrook Street.
Anyone with information or video footage related to the altercation or homicide is asked to call police at 204-986-6508.
Evacuation orders for parts of Northwest Territories; residents airlifted away from threat of wildfires
The Government of the Northwest Territories issued insistent warnings on Monday advising residents to evacuate Hay River and Fort Smith immediately as wildfires spread near the communities.
COVID: Study shows impact of hybrid immunity in Canada
A new report shedding light on how the pandemic impacted Canada has found high immunity levels among the population --- but amid speculation that a new COVID-19 variant descended from the Omicron strain could cause a spike in infections, should Canadians be concerned?
Convicted murderer in his 80s walks away from N.B. prison, is recaptured by staff
A convicted murderer in his 80s 'walked away' from the N.B. minimum security Dorchester Penitentiary and was recaptured over the weekend, Correctional Service Canada said.
Long way home: Blamed for affordability crisis, Liberals look to pivot on housing
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has taken direct aim at the Liberals for the state of the housing market, highlighting the dramatic increases in home prices, rents and even interest rates. Experts say the housing crisis poses a great risk to the incumbent government in the next election if it doesn't take drastic action soon.
Passenger arrested after flight from Australia to Malaysia returns to Sydney in 'emergency incident'
An airline flight from Australia to Malaysia returned on Monday to Sydney, where a passenger was arrested hours later in what police described as an emergency incident.
Taylor Swift cost breakdown: Thrilled fans to start saving, but say cost of Toronto trip is worth it
Canadian fans who managed to score tickets for one of Taylor Swift's highly anticipated six shows in Toronto have already spent a good chunk of money. Those who live outside the Toronto area are now also budgeting for the cost of travel and accommodation in November 2024.
A Canadian veteran reunites with the child he saved nearly 80 years ago
In a moment that was almost 80 years in the making, a 98-year-old Ottawa veteran reunited this weekend with the girl he rescued when she was just three years old in Holland during the Second World War.
Hustle culture's not your fault. If you don't want to live this way anymore, here's what to do
Treating work as a religion has become the norm. If you don’t want to live this way, an author has some advice.
Amid soaring temperatures in B.C., advocates call for rules to keep rental housing cool
Advocates for renters in British Columbia say it's time to consider setting a maximum temperature for rental housing to protect vulnerable tenants from dangerous heat.
Premier Moe pledges action on housing, affordability following byelection losses
Following Regina's byelections last week, Premier Scott Moe says the message from voters has been received loud and clear.
Regina train crash involving vehicle leads to traffic snarl
A man suffered minor injuries after his vehicle and a train collided in north Regina on Monday.
Regina Folk Festival organizers looking ahead after successful 2023 show
The 52nd annual Regina Folk Festival is coming to a close and those involved are feeling good about the weekend long event.
Saskatoon police searching for 47-year-old missing for more than a month
Saskatoon police are searching for a man who has been missing for more than a month.
Sask. couple wins $100,000 in Lotto Max draw
A Crystal Springs woman decided to check her lottery tickets while getting gas and discovered a financial windfall was in store for her family.
Victims identified in Kirkland Lake's most recent double homicide
On Tuesday residents of Kirkland Lake were shocked to learn two people had died in the second double homicide in less than two weeks, Saturday Ontario Provincial Police confirmed the victims’ identities.
2 charged in Sioux Lookout murder as number of northern Ont. homicides grow
Two people are charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of a Sioux Lookout woman on Friday as the number of recent homicides in northern Ontario grows.
Driver in custody after stolen car hits 4 other vehicles, including police cruiser: EPS
Police have reopened 106 Avenue between 113 Street and 114 Street after a crash involving a stolen vehicle.
Alberta RCMP officer charged with stealing evidence from Blackfalds RCMP detachment: police
An RCMP officer has been charged with theft as a result of an ongoing investigation.
Good Samaritans rescue driver from fiery crash involving train
One person is in serious condition after an SUV hit a train west of Edmonton on Sunday.
Ontario family's trust 'shattered' after newborn lacked oxygen, fed stranger's breast milk in GTA NICUs
While under neonatal intensive care last summer, an Ontario family's premature baby suffered low oxygen levels and acquired an infection after being fed a stranger's breast milk — but, ultimately, it was a lack of communication from the Toronto area hospitals' staff that has "forever shattered" the family's trust, they say.
Ontario to establish working group to deal with Greenbelt probe fallout
The province says it is creating a working group to implement recommendations made in a damning auditor general's report on the government's decision to remove land from the protected Greenbelt.
Maple Leafs prospect Rodion Amirov dies at 21
Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Rodion Amirov has died at age 21, two years after he was diagnosed with a brain tumour, his agent confirmed Monday.
Smith in Calgary to discuss Trudeau government's Clean Electricity Regulations
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith will be meeting with the media on Monday in Calgary to share further thoughts on the federal government's new Clean Electricity Regulations.
Calgarians warned to 'take precautions' in upcoming hot weather
Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a heat warning for Calgary and several other Alberta communities this week.
Police arrest second suspect in Ontario in Claudia Iacono killing
Montreal Police (SPVM) say they've arrested a second suspect from Ontario in connection with the shooting death of Claudia Iacono, who was gunned down in her car in the Côte-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grâce (CDN-NDG) borough on May 16.
Pridetallica: Heavy metal and Pride celebrations brought Olympic-level crowds to Montreal
Montreal's Olympic Park saw a record number of visitors to its grounds on Sunday -- the biggest crowd since its inauguration in 1976 -- thanks to two events that can only be described as Barbenheimer-esque: a Metallica concert and the Pride Parade afterparty.
Crash kills 16-year-old passenger on Montreal's Ile-Bizard
A 16-year-old boy was killed after a crash overnight on Île-Bizard in Montréal, police say.
OC Transpo to run single-car LRT trains this fall, but with commuter shuttles from east and west ends
The O-Train is running the full length of the Confederation Line today, as service resumes following a four-week shutdown after a bearing issue was discovered on one train.
Ottawa police seek witnesses to fatal crash in Carlsbad Springs
Police say a driver hit a pedestrian on Farmers Way, south of Thunder Road, at around 11:18 p.m. Sunday.
European earwigs thriving in the Maritimes this summer
A Nova Scotia zoologist says this summer the Maritimes has a higher number of earwigs than the region has seen in nearly 40 years.
‘Like I was slapped in the face’: Father of missing N.S. child angered by complaints decision
Last month Nova Scotia’s Police Review Board dismissed complaints made against the Truro Police Service (TPS) by the parents of a three-year-old boy who went missing more than three years ago.
18-year-old killed in downtown Kitchener shooting identified by family
A Kitchener family is mourning the loss of their son as police continue to search for his suspected killer.
Alleged impaired driver charged after going the wrong way on Hwy. 401, causing head-on crash: OPP
A driver has been charged after a serious head-on crash on Highway 401 at Guelph Line led to complete westbound highway closure Monday morning.
18 people arrested after police raid illegal grow-op in Brantford, Ont.
Police say officers have seized nearly $100 million in illegal cannabis and arrested 18 people during a raid at a Brantford, Ont. grow operation.
Hiker with dog who 'would not continue' rescued from North Shore trail
Rescue crews had to carry an overheated dog down a North Shore hiking trail on Sunday, prompting a reminder about the dangers high temperatures can pose to pets.
Sizzling hot spell settles over B.C., adding to wildfire woes
Wildfire crews battling several major blazes around British Columbia had a busy but not overwhelming weekend, although the BC Wildfire Service says challenging conditions could arrive within days as heat and powerful winds settle over the southern half of the province.
Predator attack believed to have wounded kitten discovered with bug-infested infection in Quesnel: BC SPCA
Nearly one month after a little kitten with a big infection was discovered in Quesnel, the North Cariboo BC SPCA is seeking donations to support the animal’s major medical journey.
Police search for woman presumed drowned near Victoria
Mounties are still searching for the body of a 49-year-old woman who is presumed to have drowned Saturday in Thetis Lake Regional Park, near Victoria.
Heat warnings persist on Vancouver Island as temperatures to reach mid-30s
Much of Vancouver Island remains under a heat warning as temperatures are expected to reach the mid-30s this week. Daytime temperatures in the inland regions of the island are projected to reach 35 degrees through to Thursday.
Canada names rosters for Olympic rugby sevens qualifier in Langford
Phil Berna and Olivia Apps will captain the Canadian sides looking to secure Olympic qualification at the Rugby Americas North Sevens this weekend in Langford, B.C.