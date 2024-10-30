Third suspect arrested in homicide of 16-year-old Winnipegger

Winnipeg police have arrested a third suspect in connection with the homicide of a 16-year-old boy earlier this month.

Officers say Devin Allan Joseph Evans from Winnipeg was arrested Monday near Elgin Avenue and Isabel Street without incident on a warrant for second-degree murder authorized by Manitoba Justice.

The 18-year-old was detained in custody.

The arrest is in connection with a homicide investigation dating back to Oct. 5.

Police were called to the 500 block of Boyd Avenue just after 6 a.m. for a report of a gun call.

There they found a 16-year-old boy suffering from life-threatening injuries sustained from a gunshot.

He was taken to hospital in critical condition where he died.

His family was notified.

Police also arrested without incident two 15-year-old boys from Winnipeg on Oct. 23 in the 300 block of Dufferin Avenue on warrants for second degree murder.

None of the charges have been tested in court.