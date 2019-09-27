WINNIPEG -- A complex used by community members of all ages has been destroyed by fire in Canupawakpa Dakota First Nation.

Band manager Cheryl McGillivary said the fire broke out at around 1 p.m. Thursday.

She was in Winnipeg with the chief and council for a meeting at the time. She said a staff member called to tell her the complex was on fire, and she asked them to make sure everyone had gotten out safe.

McGillivary said fire departments from Virden, which is about 20 minutes north of Canupawakpa, and Reston attended and had ambulances on site, but other than one man who was treated for smoke inhalation, she isn’t aware of anyone being hurt.

She said it doesn’t appear like any part of the complex can be salvaged.

“It was a huge loss, and it’s quite traumatizing,” she said, adding that they’ve arranged for mobile crisis teams to come to the community through Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak Inc.

“For workers that have been affected, or any elders or youth, or anybody in the community who feels affected by this.”

Supplied image of what remains of the complex.

A meeting place for a tiny community

McGillivary estimates around 300+ people live in Canupawakpa, and said the complex is central to life there.

“This is where everybody meets,” said McGillivary, listing funerals, baby showers, feasts and programming for men, women and youth as some of the activities it’s used for.

“Anything that happens in the community, happens there,”

The complex was also home to the offices of staff working for Jordan’s Principle, which ensures First Nations children have equitable access to health care, social services and education.

McGillivary said she’s been in touch with an insurer, but it’s too soon to speak about plans to rebuild.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.