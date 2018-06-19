

CTV Winnipeg





Jenny Motkaluk has officially launched her campaign for Winnipeg’s mayor and she's hoping to bring strong leadership and real priorities to City Hall.

“Today’s the day. Our campaign is a real campaign and as of right now this race is on,” she said.

Motkaluk’s priorities include fixing infrastructure, preventing crime and growing the economy.

The business owner pledges to keep Portage and Main closed to pedestrians, noting that it’s not a priority to most Winnipeg residents.

She also promises to better the current transit system, but wouldn’t say if she would complete the rapid transit line currently under construction.

“What I’m hearing from you is , you know, will you stop the project midway, that’s what you want to know, right?” she asked.

“And the short answer is, I don’t know. I need to take a closer look at that.”

Motkaluk ran for city council in 2010.