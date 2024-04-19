Thousands of litres of raw sewage leak into Red River Floodway

A new report shows that 20,000 litres of raw sewage leaked into the Red River Floodway this week.

According to a City of Winnipeg untreated sewage report, the seepage took place over the span of 4.5 days. It notes that it was caused by a leak in an air release valve.

City workers were able to isolate and stop the leak on Wednesday.

The report adds that most of the sewage was collected by a land drainage catch basin and then discharged into the Red River Floodway.

CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to the City of Winnipeg and Province of Manitoba for more information.

- With files from CTV’s Taylor Brock.