A Winnipeg man has been charged with aggravated assault after a security guard was stabbed Monday afternoon while on the job, an incident that has left some people working in the security industry shaken.

It happened around 3:20 p.m. at a Manitoba employment and income assistance office on Rorie Street in the east Exchange District.

The Winnipeg Police Service said a man went into the office, jumped a counter and crossed a protective barrier between staff and the public.

Officers said a 50-year-old guard asked the man to leave and then got stabbed, suffering a wound to his upper body.

Louis-Nicolas Lamoureux-Gagne, 47, has been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon.

The guard was taken to hospital in unstable condition but has since been upgraded to stable.

A spokesperson for Manitoba Families said, "We are thankful for his quick actions and the response of others in the building in what must have been an incredibly stressful and uncertain situation."

“The person who was injured is a security guard employed by the province and out of respect for his privacy we will not be confirming details of his condition.”

Manitoba Government and General Employees’ Union president Michelle Gawronsky said in a statement staff have spoken to the injured guard who is recovering, describing him as “a true hero” for protecting his coworkers.

“We are grateful that the officer survived and know the road to recovery will not be easy,” the statement reads. “The threat of violence has increased at this location. In this particular incident it highlights the importance of training and safety gear such as vests.”

The province said the safety of staff and clients is a priority.

In light of the stabbing at the employment and income assistance office a spokesperson said increased security procedures have been implemented and a review of security procedures and infrastructure is taking place.

Provincial security guards are given Kevlar vests and the province said the guard stabbed on Monday was wearing one at the time of the incident.

In Manitoba, wearing protective vests isn’t mandatory for security guards – it’s up to employers and in some cases guards themselves to decide what they wear.

The province said because the duties of a security guard can vary based on their location and specific job requirements, employers would decide what safety equipment would be needed.

James Waldner, owner of Winnipeg-based 494 Security Services, said he recently started encouraging the security guards and loss prevention officers he employs to buy themselves a stab-resistant vest for around $200.

"It's a plated, plastic shield,” said Waldner. “It's not like Kevlar or anything. It's not going to stop a bullet but at least it gives some protection on any kind of knife incident."

Waldner said of the 40 security guards and loss prevention officers he employs about 20 wear the protective vests.

One of the guards who works for Waldner whose identity CTV News has agreed to conceal started wearing a vest about a month ago after experiencing violence on the job.

"When I'm doing apprehensions sometimes we face knives," said the guard. “I’m feeling really confident wearing that.”

The guard said he’s had a knife pulled on him twice in one year working in security.

Even though the safety vest comes at his own cost it’s a price he feels was worth paying for an increased level of protection.