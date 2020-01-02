WINNIPEG -- Three people, including a 16-year-old boy, have been arrested after an East Kildonan convenience store was robbed on New Year’s Day.

According to police, shortly before 6 a.m. on Jan. 1, three people robbed a convenience store in the 300 block of Henderson Highway, with one of the suspects allegedly threatening to shoot an employee with a gun.

The three suspects then escaped the store.

The Winnipeg police’s K-9 unit was sent out and tracked to a home in the 300 block of Chalmers Avenue, where police said three suspects were taken into custody.

Police said no gun was seen or found during the robbery.

“Robbery is basically theft plus violence, so when you imply that you have a firearm, whether you do or not – it’s considered a robbery,” said Winnipeg police Const. Jay Murray.

Skylar Alexander James Cook, 18, of Winnipeg is facing charges of robbery, failure to comply with a sentence, and failure to comply with condition of undertaking.

A 16-year-old boy from Winnipeg is facing charges of robbery and four counts of failure to comply with condition of release order.

Both were detained in custody.

Another 18-year-old man from Winnipeg was charged with robbery. He was released on an undertaking.

None of these charges have been tested in court.

The major crimes unit is investigating.