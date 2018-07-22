

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service has arrested three people for multiple violent incidents of attempted murder involving guns across the city.

Police received the first report of a shooting on July 18 around 2:45 a.m. in the 300 block of Blake Street. Upon arriving, they found three victims who had been shot. They were taken to hospital and have since been released.

The second call came around 3:20 a.m. in the 600 block of Cavalier Drive for a report of shots fired at a home. No one was injured.

Police arrested three suspects on Saturday, July 21.

24-year-old Brad Wayne Baxter from Thunder Bay, 21-year-old Kyal Alan Brown and 36-year-old Breanna Munro, both from Winnipeg, have been charged with seven counts each of attempted murder among other charges.

All three have been remanded into custody.