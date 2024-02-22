Three hospitalized following hit and run: Winnipeg police

Two adults and a child were taken to hospital following a hit and run Thursday morning.

According to Winnipeg police, officers arrived at the intersection of Lanark Street and Grant Avenue at around 8:50 a.m. for reports of a crash involving pedestrians.

Police said the victims were two adults and a child. They were taken to hospital in stable condition.

Police said the driver involved in the crash left the area before police arrived.

The traffic unit is now investigating.