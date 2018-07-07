Featured
Three men stabbed outside nightclub in the Exchange District
Police investigating three stabbings that happened in the early morning of July 7 outside a nightclub. (Source: Owen Slinn/CTV Winnipeg)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Saturday, July 7, 2018 11:16AM CST
Winnipeg police are investigating after a stabbing outside a nightclub in the 100 block of Princess Street around 3:40 a.m. Saturday.
Police arrived and found three men suffering from stab wounds.
All three men were taken to hospital with one man in critical condition. Police said the other two were in unstable and stable conditions.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Winnipeg Police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.