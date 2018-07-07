

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police are investigating after a stabbing outside a nightclub in the 100 block of Princess Street around 3:40 a.m. Saturday.

Police arrived and found three men suffering from stab wounds.

All three men were taken to hospital with one man in critical condition. Police said the other two were in unstable and stable conditions.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Winnipeg Police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.