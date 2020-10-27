WINNIPEG -- Health officials announced three new deaths connected to COVID-19 on Tuesday, two of which are connected to an outbreak at a Winnipeg hospital.

In the province's daily news bulletin on Tuesday, it said the deaths are all from the Winnipeg region, and include a woman in her 60s who was connected to the Parkview Place outbreak, a man in his 80s linked to the St. Boniface Hospital outbreak and a woman in her 80s also connected to the hospital.

Since March, 58 people have died in Manitoba due to COVID-19.

There was also 184 new cases of COVID-19 with health officials reporting a five-day test positivity rate of 7.5 per cent.

One previously announced case was removed due to data error, so there have been a total of 4,532 cases of COVID-19 since early March.

The new cases include:

nine cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region;

eight cases in the Northern health region;

four cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region;

19 cases in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region; and

144 cases in the Winnipeg health region.

Active cases in Manitoba increased to 2,238 on Tuesday. There are now more active cases in Manitoba than people who have recovered from COVID-19, which is at 2,236.

The province has previously said these numbers may not be accurate due to a backlog in reporting, and the active case count may actually be much lower.

There are currently 83 people in hospital, including 15 people in intensive care.

On Monday, 1,721 tests were performed, bringing the total to 244,606 since early February.

Officials are also warning the public that a person who tested positive for COVID-19 attended a funeral in Cross Lake.

The funeral was on Oct. 18 and the person was in their infectious period.

Anyone who went to the funeral is being told to self-isolate and seek testing if symptoms develop.