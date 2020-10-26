WINNIPEG -- A Winnipeg doctor is warning that hospitals are “on the brink,” as COVID-19 cases surge in the city.

“We’ve got a lot of cases and a fair amount of transmission in the community and hospitals are going to see some of these cases,” Dr. Philippe Lagacé-Wiens, a physician at St. Boniface hospital and microbiologist, told CTV News Monday.

There are COVID-19 outbreaks on three units of St. Boniface hospital. At least 22 patients and 10 staff members have tested positive. The province confirmed one surgical team is in isolation.

“That’s going to put a strain on the system,” said Lagacé-Wiens.

The physician wrote a widely shared Facebook post over the weekend, urging Winnipeggers to take public health orders seriously.

“Hospital staff are getting COVID-19 and cannot work,” he wrote. “ICUs are full. We are on the brink. That is what happens, when we let our guard down.”

The physician warned the rising caseload among staff and patients threatens to overwhelm the health care system.

“The data shows up that ten per cent of people who would get diagnosed end up in hospital. It’s a system that can’t take ten new hospital patients per day, especially if a quarter of them wind up in the ICU.”