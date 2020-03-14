WINNIPEG -- Three previously announced presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 have been lab-confirmed, said the province in a press conference Saturday.

The number of positive confirmed cases in Manitoba is now four. Public health investigations are continuing, but it appears that all four cases are travel related.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, said more than 500 COVID-19 tests are administered a day in Manitoba.

He said only people with flu-like symptoms should be tested.

The province said it is working hard to ensure test results are available within 24 to 48 hours.

Technical improvements to Health Links were also made on Friday to allow it to handle more than 100 calls.

This is a developing story. CTV News will provide updates as more information becomes available.