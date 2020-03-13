WINNIPEG -- The Province of Manitoba has confirmed a fourth presumptive case of COVID-19 in Winnipeg.

On Friday it was announced that a man in his 40s who lives in Winnipeg, tested positive for the virus. The province said it appears the individual was exposed to the virus during a recent trip to South Korea, the Philippine and Japan.

So far in Manitoba, there has been one laboratory-confirmed case, and three presumptive cases of COVID-19. All the people infected with the virus live in Winnipeg.

Public Health is investigating.

This comes just hours after the province announced all schools would be closing for three weeks, beginning on Monday, March 23.

Public Health is recommending Manitobans follow social distancing measures including:

Cancelling or postponing large events with more than 250 attendees

Avoid spending more than 10 minutes with individuals in public, and avoid standing closer than two metres apart

Avoid greetings that involve touching, such as handshakes

Disinfect frequently used surfaces

If you have travelled or have been exposed to someone who is ill with the virus, self-monitor and self-isolate

Avoid all non-essential travel and crowded places

