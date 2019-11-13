WINNIPEG – Though the City of Winnipeg won’t be installing a spruce tree outside of city hall this year, there are other options around the city to help residents get into the holiday spirit.

Canada Life, formerly known as Great West Life and located at the corner of Osborne Street and Broadway, will be lighting its annual holiday tree on Friday at 6 p.m.

The tree is a 40-foot Colorado Blue Spruce from the Tyndall Park area.

The Three Wise Men will be installed by Thursday morning, and the tree will be decorated with a white star and red and white lights – Canada Life’s brand colours.

NO TREE AT CITY HALL

This year the city cancelled its plans to install and decorate a tree outside of city hall, because crews and resources are still focused on cleaning up after the October storm, which damaged around a tenth of the city’s trees.

A spokesperson told CTV News it’s looking at other options, but no decisions have been made at this point.

On Thursday at 6 p.m., CF Polo Park is set to unveil and light its 26-foot-tall Christmas tree. It will be the first tree-lighting ceremony ever hosted at the mall.

- With files from CTV’s Megan Benedictson and Danton Unger.