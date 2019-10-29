Two females, aged 16 and 18, charged following fatal stabbing at Halloween party
Police presence at a home on Kinver Avenue in Winnipeg on Oct. 27, 2019. (Source: Gary Robson/ CTV News Winnipeg)
Published Tuesday, October 29, 2019 2:18PM CST
WINNIPEG -- Two females – aged 16 and 18 – have been charged with second-degree murder after a teen girl was fatally stabbed at a Halloween party on Oct. 26.
Around 10:45 p.m., police went to a home on the 100 block of Kinver Avenue for the report of a stabbing.
The two victims, a 14-year-old girl and 18-year-old woman, were taken to hospital in critical condition.
Officers say it happened after a fight at the party escalated and got physical.
The 14-year-old died, and the 18-year-old has been upgraded to stable condition.
On Oct. 28 police arrested the two suspects.
The two females have been charged with second-degree murder and attempt to commit murder.
They are in custody.