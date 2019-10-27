Infant among four victims of shotgun attack: police
Police respond to a serious incident in the area of Salter Street and Flora Avenue in Winnipeg on Oct. 27, 2019. (Source: Jon Hendricks/ CTV News Winnipeg)
Published Sunday, October 27, 2019 3:36PM CST
Last Updated Sunday, October 27, 2019 4:32PM CST
A weekend of what police called stunning violence, has gotten even more violent after four people -- including an infant -- were victims of a shotgun attack.
Winnipeg police said around 3:15 p.m. a suspect knocked on the door of a house in the 300 block of Flora Avenue. The suspect began shooting after entering the house, police said.
Four people were taken to hospital, two in critical condition, and two in stable condition.
“If everybody can come away in this with non-life-threatening injuries, it’s almost a miracle,” said Const. Rob Carver with the Winnipeg Police Service. “I would say it’s all hands on deck at this point.”
After three people were killed this weekend, Carver said this was one of their busiest days he has seen in a long time.
Police were still on scene at Flora Avenue on Sunday afternoon, with at least two cruisers in the area, and the street taped off.
Police did not say if they have made any arrests.