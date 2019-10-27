A weekend of what police called stunning violence, has gotten even more violent after four people -- including an infant -- were victims of a shotgun attack.

Winnipeg police said around 3:15 p.m. a suspect knocked on the door of a house in the 300 block of Flora Avenue. The suspect began shooting after entering the house, police said.

Four people were taken to hospital, two in critical condition, and two in stable condition.

“If everybody can come away in this with non-life-threatening injuries, it’s almost a miracle,” said Const. Rob Carver with the Winnipeg Police Service. “I would say it’s all hands on deck at this point.”

After three people were killed this weekend, Carver said this was one of their busiest days he has seen in a long time.

Police were still on scene at Flora Avenue on Sunday afternoon, with at least two cruisers in the area, and the street taped off.

Police did not say if they have made any arrests.