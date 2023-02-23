Thrifting online here to stay as stores adjust to changing market

Joanna Przytula holds up an AC/DC t-shirt at Kildonan MCC Thrift Shop. Feb. 23, 2023. (Source: Daniel Halmarson/CTV News) Joanna Przytula holds up an AC/DC t-shirt at Kildonan MCC Thrift Shop. Feb. 23, 2023. (Source: Daniel Halmarson/CTV News)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island