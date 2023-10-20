Thursday sees two shut outs in Winnipeg high school football action

As the final week of the Winnipeg High School Football League’s regular season continued on Thursday, the Dakota Park Lancers and the Tec Voc Hornets shut out their opponents.

In AAAA division, the Lancers beat the Grant Park Pirates 49-0, while the Elmwood Giants defeated the Springfield Sabres 40-13.

Thursday’s action also saw the Oak Park Raiders take a comfortable win of 58-16 over the Crocus Plains Plainsmen, the Kelvin Clippers down the Portage Collegiate Trojans 52-14, and the Sisler Spartans take home a victory of 15-13 over the Sturgeon Heights Huskies.

The Kildonan East Reivers also defeated Murdoch Mackay 35-14, while the Miles Mac Buckeyes beat the River East Kodiaks 49-13.

In the AAA division, the Dryden Eagles downed the St. John’s Tigers 38-7, the Beaver Brae Broncos won over the Churchill Bulldogs with a score of 51-12, and the Tec Voc Hornets shut out the St. Norbert Celtics 46-0.

Winnipeg High School Football League action continues with games on Friday.