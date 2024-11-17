Winnipeg man charged with biting police officer during investigation

Winnipeg police have charged a man after an officer was bit during an investigation earlier this year.

According to police, the incident occurred July 27 around 7:20 p.m. At the time, officers were investigating an unrelated incident in the 600 block of Silverstone Avenue.

During the investigation, police said one of the officers were “verbally threatened” and bit on the arm by a man.

The officer did not require medical attention.

Ravdeep Singh, 26, was charged with assaulting a peace officer and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

He was released on an appearance notice.