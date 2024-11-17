WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Winnipeg man charged with biting police officer during investigation

    Police
    Share

    Winnipeg police have charged a man after an officer was bit during an investigation earlier this year.

    According to police, the incident occurred July 27 around 7:20 p.m. At the time, officers were investigating an unrelated incident in the 600 block of Silverstone Avenue.

    During the investigation, police said one of the officers were “verbally threatened” and bit on the arm by a man.

    The officer did not require medical attention.

    Ravdeep Singh, 26, was charged with assaulting a peace officer and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

    He was released on an appearance notice.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Dwayne Johnson's US$200 million+ Christmas pic opens to US$34.1 million

    Moviegoers were not exactly feeling the Christmas spirit this weekend, or at least what 'Red One' was offering. The big budget, star-driven action comedy with Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans sold US$34.1 million in tickets in its first weekend in theaters, according to studio estimates Sunday. It easily topped a box office populated mostly by holdovers.

    Doctors say RFK Jr.'s anti-Ozempic stance perpetuates stigma and misrepresents evidence

    Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has pledged to tackle high rates of chronic diseases such as diabetes and obesity as President-elect Donald Trump's pick to lead the US Department of Health and Human Services. They’re goals that many in the public health world find themselves agreeing with — despite fearing what else the infamous anti-vaccine activist may do in the post.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News