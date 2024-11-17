Jason Kelce, Winnipeggers cheer on Blue Bombers ahead of Grey Cup

As the Winnipeg Blue Bombers kick off their fifth consecutive appearance in the Grey Cup final, they’re garnering support from celebrities and fans alike.

The Bombers are in Vancouver and face the Toronto Argonauts at BC Place Sunday afternoon.

In the lead up to the game, former NFL player Jason Kelce shared a photo to his Instagram page wearing a number 8 Zach Collaros blue and gold jersey.

Collaros was roommates with both Jason and Travis Kelce at the University of Cincinnati.

In a post on X, Jason wrote, “Good luck to the Bombers tonight and Uncle Zach as he starts his 5th straight Grey Cup. Let’s go Boys!!”

Jason wasn’t the only one cheering on the boys in blue and gold.

Glenn King travelled to Vancouver earlier this week to catch the game with his longtime friend Peter Meissner. This year marks the 33rd Grey Cup King has been to.

Glenn King (left) and Peter Meissner pose ahead of the Grey Cup final in Vancouver. Uploaded Nov. 17, 2024. (Glenn King)

“Very excited and happy to be in Vancouver,” he told CTV News Sunday, adding he’s “semi-confident” heading into the game.

King said his favourite part about going to Grey Cup tournaments is the atmosphere and meeting people from across the country.

“Everyone's friendly even if they have different jerseys on,” he said. “You would have an amazing time.”

The same was said by Adam Praznik, a Bombers fan who travelled from Winnipeg to Vancouver for his eighth Grey Cup game.

“It’s been a really fun ride watching the Bombers,” he said, adding he’s been to the last five Grey Cups involving the Bombers.

Praznik said he’s been a fan for most of his life, but only started going to the finals in the mid-2000s.

“When you go to one … you get to experience more of the CFL culture,” he said. “There’s a lot of people who aren’t necessarily fans of the CFL but the Grey Cup is just a huge gathering of CFL fans.”

Praznik added he’s been seeing a sea of blue-and-gold jerseys since he arrived in Vancouver earlier this week.

“Around town, I've seen Bomber jerseys pretty much everywhere we've been,” he said.

Back home in Winnipeg, Joanne Basson and her nearly 95-year-old mother June Figsby have had to shift their Grey Cup watch party plans this year, but still plan to cheer on the Bombers.

Basson said Figsby has been a fan since the 1940s and never misses a game, whether she watches in the stands or on TV. In 2019, they had the chance to travel to Calgary to watch the Bombers beat the Hamilton Tiger Cats.

Joanne Basson (left) and her mother June Figsby have been cheering on the Bombers for decades. Uploaded Nov. 17, 2024. (Joanne Basson)

“She watches every single game and she’s cheered for many, many years,” Basson said.

Due to some health issues, Figsby will be watching this year’s Grey Cup from her hospital bed.

“We got a TV hooked up for her,” Basson said. “So I’ve got her all set up.”

The game kicks off at 5 p.m. CT.