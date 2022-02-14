'Too much, too soon': Dance business concerned as end of COVID-19 restrictions loom
With the end of Manitoba's COVID-19 restrictions in sight, businesses owners are planning how they will proceed once the mandates finish.
As of March 15, all COVID-19 health restrictions in Manitoba, including masks, will be gone. It's a move that some Winnipeggers are unsure about.
"I think enough people are vaccinated at this point. I think people should still be able to wear masks if they want to. It keeps everybody safe," said Lisa Nickel, who was walking in Osborne Village Monday afternoon.
"It's still kind of really short-term thinking, thinking more about reopening businesses and less sort of about really stabilizing everything," said Hayden Shevvchuk.
Among those thinking the province is moving too quickly is Barb Bottle, the owner of Doreen Bissett School of Dance.
"I'm not a fan. I think that it's too much too soon," said Bottle. "So when they made the announcement, we sent out an email to all of our clients to say that we are going to be a little more cautious."
The dance school will be keeping its mask mandate, along with checking temperatures and its increased sanitization schedule.
"All of our kids have learned to manage, and some of them are dancing at very elite levels, and they feel safer, so the response I got from clients was very positive," noted Bottle.
The idea that businesses will keep precautions longer than mandated by the province has people CTV News spoke to split.
"I've been wearing a mask for two years now at work for like ten plus hours a day; it's not really a big hassle," said Grey Gallinger.
"I mean, I don't think it would be doing a significant amount of harm but still some harm nonetheless," said Derrick Darch.
"I think it's just a good precautionary measure still you never know when the next variant is going to come," said Shevvchuk.
While businesses can ask customers to keep using masks, proof of vaccination likely won't be in their arsenal.
At a news conference Monday afternoon, Premier Heather Stefanson said the province will start looking at what to do with the program.
"Well, we'll have those discussions I guess at cabinet and internally to see what the next steps are in terms of removing the QR codes, what that will look like in terms of the process," she said.
As for Bottle, she says she'll keep whatever precautions necessary if it means people can dance in-person.
"I would do everything we need to do to keep kids dancing in person, and if that's the inconvenience, the small inconvenience of having to wear a mask while they dance, I think it's worth it."
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau makes history, invokes Emergencies Act to address trucker protests
For the first time in Canadian history, the federal government is enacting the Emergencies Act to bring the ongoing trucker convoy protests and blockades to an end.
The Emergencies Act has been enacted. Here's what that means
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has made history by becoming the first leader of this country to invoke the federal Emergencies Act, to try to bring an end to the ongoing trucker convoy protests paralyzing Ottawa and border blockades. From compelling tow-truck drivers to haul out the big rigs, to freezing bank accounts, what does enacting the Emergencies Act mean? CTVNews.ca breaks down what you need to know.
Convoy fundraising leak shows substantial U.S. donations, coded keywords
A clearer picture of who has donated to a crowdfunding platform is emerging after a leak of some 92,000 donors, showing a substantial base of American support for the Canadian protest, coded keywords for fringe U.S. movements, and genuine grassroots Canadian support.
Nearly three-quarters of Canadians want convoy protesters to 'go home now': survey
Nearly three-quarters of Canadians want convoy protesters to 'go home now,' according to a new survey from Angus Reid.
Alberta RCMP arrest 13 people at Coutts border blockade, seize weapons
Alberta RCMP officers have arrested 13 people and seized a number of weapons including guns and body armour near the Coutts border crossing blockade.
OPINION | Don Martin: Trudeau's besieged leadership cried out for an Emergencies Act
Faced with plunging approval numbers and internal pushback to his leadership style and substance, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau needs a fast and big win over the trucker protests or his leadership is cooked, Don Martin writes in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
Several protest trucks moving out of downtown Ottawa as PM invokes Emergencies Act
The mayor of Ottawa said some progress is being made in efforts to reduce the size of the trucker convoy protests, with 'several trucks' leaving the city’s downtown core as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act to deal with the demonstrations and blockades across Canada.
Provincial leaders mixed on Trudeau's invocation of the Emergencies Act
Provincial leaders have differing views on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s invocation of the Emergencies Act to stop the 'Freedom Convoy' protesters.
Feds crack down on trucker protest financing, from crowdfund rules to freezing bank accounts
The federal government has announced that crowdfunding platforms will now have to comply with Canada's financial reporting rules, and is authorizing banks to freeze accounts it suspects to be involved with the Freedom Convoy's 'illegal blockades.'
Regina
-
Sask. First Nation to share ground penetrating radar search findings
A southeast Saskatchewan First Nation will be sharing the findings of a ground penetrating radar search of the grounds of a former residential school.
-
'A false peak': Sask. doctors expect COVID-19 hospital surge still to come
Some doctors in Saskatchewan are expecting hospitalizations to surge higher as COVID-19 public health measures lift in the province.
-
Keep an eye on highway conditions, snow and wind expected
The atmosphere is gearing up to bring more snow and wind across the province this week which could lead to some hazardous driving conditions throughout.
Saskatoon
-
Man shouted at Saskatoon hospital staff while holding inert grenade: police
Police were called to a Saskatoon hospital after man was reportedly shouting at staff while holding a device.
-
Saskatoon developer says downtown core is 'dying'
In a letter to city council, a Saskatoon developer argues the city's downtown area is "dying" and outlines the ways he thinks it could be "fixed."
-
60% of rut shaving complete on Saskatoon residential streets, city says
The City of Saskatoon has completed more than 60 per cent of rut shaving on residential streets, according to a Monday news release.
Northern Ontario
-
'If you can’t beat them, join them': Manitoulin Island curler wins big with Team Jacobs
Well-known Manitoulin Island curler Jordan Chandler has competed against Brad Jacobs at the last 10 provincial championships but this year they were on the same team.
-
Fire at Timmins sawmill
Timmins firefighters were called to Eacom Timber early Monday morning after a fire broke out, officials say.
-
Ontario to lift vaccine passport in March, next phase of COVID-19 reopening to begin early
Ontario will move to the next step of its COVID-19 reopening plan four days ahead of schedule and will lift proof of vaccination requirements next month.
Edmonton
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: 35 weekend deaths as hospitalizations show signs of gradual decline
The deaths reported on Monday occurred over several days, including one in January, and bring the number of fatalities in individuals under 40 years old up to 65 since the start of the pandemic.
-
Kenney says convoy protesters will vote against him in leadership review, appoints campaign team
Alberta's premier has formed a team tasked with saving his leadership in the governing party, as he attempts to overmatch the votes of people who he says are supporting protest convoys.
-
'Students want to wear masks': Alta. kids walk out of class to protest COVID-19 changes
Dozens of Edmonton high school students walked out on their classes Monday afternoon to protest the Alberta government's recent changes to COVID-19 health measures.
Toronto
-
Ontario to lift vaccine passport in March, next phase of COVID-19 reopening to begin early
Ontario will move to the next step of its COVID-19 reopening plan four days ahead of schedule and will lift proof of vaccination requirements next month.
-
Trudeau makes history, invokes Emergencies Act to address trucker protests
For the first time in Canadian history, the federal government is enacting the Emergencies Act to bring the ongoing trucker convoy protests and blockades to an end.
-
Student fatally shot inside Toronto high school
A Grade 12 student is dead after a shooting inside a Scarborough high school on Monday afternoon.
Calgary
-
Kenney disapproves of Emergencies Act being invoked by Trudeau
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he respects the decision of the federal government to invoke for the first time ever the Emergencies Act, but it doesn’t mean he supports it.
-
Security guard fired, police launch investigation after man assaulted outside Calgary store
One person has been fired and police are investigating after video surfaced showing a man being assaulted by a uniformed security guard outside a Calgary grocery store.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: 35 weekend deaths as hospitalizations show signs of gradual decline
The deaths reported on Monday occurred over several days, including one in January, and bring the number of fatalities in individuals under 40 years old up to 65 since the start of the pandemic.
Montreal
-
Quebec's vaccine passport may soon be a thing of the past, says Legault
Quebec Premier Francois Legault said there may not be a need for proof of vaccination for much longer, and that it's time to heal divisions -- also saying he doesn't want the Emergencies Act used in Quebec.
-
Trudeau makes history, invokes Emergencies Act to address trucker protests
For the first time in Canadian history, the federal government is enacting the Emergencies Act to bring the ongoing trucker convoy protests and blockades to an end.
-
Pedestrian fires gunshots at moving vehicle in St-Leonard: police
According to investigators, initial reports are that a pedestrian fired a gun at a moving vehicle.
Ottawa
-
Trudeau makes history, invokes Emergencies Act to address trucker protests
For the first time in Canadian history, the federal government is enacting the Emergencies Act to bring the ongoing trucker convoy protests and blockades to an end.
-
Reported hack of convoy protest crowdfund reveals nearly 500 alleged Ottawa donors
A database purporting to show donations made to the crowdfunding site GiveSendGo in support of the "Freedom Convoy" protest in Ottawa includes nearly 500 donations from people with Ottawa-area postal codes.
-
Trudeau invokes Emergencies Act, pledges support for Ottawa businesses affected by trucker protest
Mayor Jim Watson said ‘Freedom Convoy’ protesters are beginning to move their trucks off downtown residential streets on Monday as part of a deal he reached with organizers this weekend.
Atlantic
-
Trudeau makes history, invokes Emergencies Act to address trucker protests
For the first time in Canadian history, the federal government is enacting the Emergencies Act to bring the ongoing trucker convoy protests and blockades to an end.
-
Schools closed in N.S. and P.E.I., warnings in effect as snowstorm sweeps through the Maritimes
It's a snow day for students across Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island. All public schools and some colleges and universities are closed in both provinces as a snowstorm sweeps through the region.
-
Nova Scotia enters first phase of plan to ease COVID-19 restrictions
Nova Scotia entered phase one of its three step reopening plan on Monday, Feb. 14.
Kitchener
-
'We can't go backwards again': Local business community reacts to accelerated reopening plan
Businesses in Waterloo Region, Guelph and Wellington County are preparing for changes to capacity limits and proof-of-vaccination requirements.
-
2 deaths related to COVID-19 reported in Waterloo Region; 75 in hospital
Two more deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in Waterloo Region over the weekend.
-
Ontario to lift vaccine passport in March, next phase of COVID-19 reopening to begin early
Ontario will move to the next step of its COVID-19 reopening plan four days ahead of schedule and will lift proof of vaccination requirements next month.
Vancouver
-
B.C.'s live events industry optimistic capacity limit will be lifted Tuesday
Indoor seated venues have been allowed to remain open during the Omicron wave in British Columbia – but for nearly two months, they’ve had to maintain a 50 per cent capacity limit, and that’s been devastating for their bottom line.
-
Vancouver's Gassy Jack statue toppled, covered in red paint during Women's Memorial March
A well-known Vancouver statue was toppled over and defaced by some participants of the 31st annual Women's Memorial March on Monday.
-
Trudeau makes history, invokes Emergencies Act to address trucker protests
For the first time in Canadian history, the federal government is enacting the Emergencies Act to bring the ongoing trucker convoy protests and blockades to an end.
Vancouver Island
-
'Worst is in Oak Bay': Advocacy group ranks municipalities by housing starts per estimated need in Greater Victoria
On Monday morning, Conan O’Dell’s search continued for a place that he and his family can rent to call home.
-
Vancouver Island adds 2 COVID-19 deaths over weekend
Seventeen deaths related to COVID-19 were confirmed in B.C. over the past 72 hours, including two deaths in the Vancouver Island region.
-
Body of missing Vancouver Island woman found after 6-month search
Comox Valley RCMP say the body of a missing woman was located more than eight months after the 30-year-old was last seen.