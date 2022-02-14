'Too much, too soon': Dance business concerned as end of COVID-19 restrictions loom

With the end of Manitoba's COVID-19 restrictions in sight, businesses owners are planning how they will proceed once the mandates finish.

As of March 15, all COVID-19 health restrictions in Manitoba, including masks, will be gone. It's a move that some Winnipeggers are unsure about.

"I think enough people are vaccinated at this point. I think people should still be able to wear masks if they want to. It keeps everybody safe," said Lisa Nickel, who was walking in Osborne Village Monday afternoon.

"It's still kind of really short-term thinking, thinking more about reopening businesses and less sort of about really stabilizing everything," said Hayden Shevvchuk.

Among those thinking the province is moving too quickly is Barb Bottle, the owner of Doreen Bissett School of Dance.

"I'm not a fan. I think that it's too much too soon," said Bottle. "So when they made the announcement, we sent out an email to all of our clients to say that we are going to be a little more cautious."

The dance school will be keeping its mask mandate, along with checking temperatures and its increased sanitization schedule.

"All of our kids have learned to manage, and some of them are dancing at very elite levels, and they feel safer, so the response I got from clients was very positive," noted Bottle.

The idea that businesses will keep precautions longer than mandated by the province has people CTV News spoke to split.

"I've been wearing a mask for two years now at work for like ten plus hours a day; it's not really a big hassle," said Grey Gallinger.

"I mean, I don't think it would be doing a significant amount of harm but still some harm nonetheless," said Derrick Darch.

"I think it's just a good precautionary measure still you never know when the next variant is going to come," said Shevvchuk.

While businesses can ask customers to keep using masks, proof of vaccination likely won't be in their arsenal.

At a news conference Monday afternoon, Premier Heather Stefanson said the province will start looking at what to do with the program.

"Well, we'll have those discussions I guess at cabinet and internally to see what the next steps are in terms of removing the QR codes, what that will look like in terms of the process," she said.

As for Bottle, she says she'll keep whatever precautions necessary if it means people can dance in-person.

"I would do everything we need to do to keep kids dancing in person, and if that's the inconvenience, the small inconvenience of having to wear a mask while they dance, I think it's worth it."