WINNIPEG -- Environment Canada has issued a tornado warning for the Rural Municipality of Yellowhead, which includes Shoal Lake and Elphinstone.

The tornado warning was put into effect around 4:07 p.m. on Friday.

Environment Canada said storm spotters reported a possible tornado near Shoal Lake and that rotation of the storm is getting stronger.

People are advised to take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

Environment Canada advises people to go indoors to the lowest floor and away from outside walls and windows.

If people cannot go indoors they are advised to find a low lying spot and protect their head.

This is a developing story. More details to come.