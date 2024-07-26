WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Tornado watch for Kenora and other parts of Ontario end

    A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Ontario. (CTV News Winnipeg) A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Ontario. (CTV News Winnipeg)
    A tornado watch for parts of Northwestern Ont. has ended.

    Environment and Climate Canada (ECCC) was cautioning residents that conditions for a tornado were favourable in parts of Ontario.

    It said a severe thunderstorm, which could produce tornadoes as well as strong winds of up to 100 km/hour and loonie-sized hail, was possible.

