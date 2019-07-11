

CTV News Winnipeg





Environment and Climate Change Canada is advising Manitobans in the southeast to watch out for potential tornado activity.

As of 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Winnipeg and several other communities were placed under a tornado watch.

A full list of communities under the tornado watch can be found here.

Environment Canada said conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms which may produce tornadoes. The storms are expected to develop over southern Manitoba Thursday afternoon and progress eastward into the evening.

“The main hazards with these thunderstorms will be large hail, strong winds and heavy downpours,” said the statement. “In addition, isolated tornadoes are possible into the early evening hours.”

Environment Canada is advising people to be prepared, and take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.