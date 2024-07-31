WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Traffic blocked by WPS near HSC following crash

    Winnipeg police block off a section of Sherbrook Street between William and Ross Avenue on July 31, 2024. (Dan Timmerman/CTV News Winnipeg) Winnipeg police block off a section of Sherbrook Street between William and Ross Avenue on July 31, 2024. (Dan Timmerman/CTV News Winnipeg)
    Share

    Winnipeg police have blocked traffic near the Health Sciences Centre on Sherbrook Street Wednesday.

    The street is closed between William and Ross Avenue as of noon.

    Images from the area show multiple police vehicles blocking the road.

    Police said a motor vehicle collision took place involving one vehicle, with one person hospitalized in stable condition.

    They said the crash was part of an ongoing investigation and information is limited at this time.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News