WINNIPEG -- A train derailment near January 2018 in Rennie, Man., was caused by a fractured a wheel, according to the investigation by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada.

The derailment happened on Jan. 6, 2018, when 23 cars went off the tracks -- eight of which were carrying dangerous goods.

The investigation’s report says the CN train was assembled in Vaughan, Ont., on Jan. 4 and no defects were noted during a mechanical certified car inspection. While en-route, the train was subject to five pull-by inspections, as well as a number of automated wayside inspection systems, and no issues were found.

No one was hurt and none of the dangerous goods leaked. The report says of the derailed cars: three were carrying liquid hydrocarbons; one tank car was carrying petroleum distillates; one was loaded with a corrosive liquid; one tank car was carrying a residue amount of liquefied petroleum gas and; two gondola cars had 54 bags of nickel sulphides.

Bags of nickel sulphides did fall out onto the ground, but they remained sealed.