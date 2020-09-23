WINNIPEG -- A transit driver was killed in a crash in Winnipeg on Tuesday while on his way home from work.

The collision, which involved a pedestrian, took place at Main Street and Matheson Avenue. The pedestrian, who was 62 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Romeo Ignacio, president of the Amalgamated Transit Union 1505, said the driver had just finished his shift around 6 p.m. and was on his way home.

“We would like to respect the privacy of those grieving his passing,” he said in an email.

A memorial for the driver is now set up at the scene.

Police said they were called to the crash at around 6:10 p.m.

Officers said the man was crossing the street, walking east, when he was hit by a vehicle driving north on Main Street. The driver stayed at the scene.

Images from the scene showed a heavy police presence in the area, and police tape blocking off sections of the road.

Police closed the intersection on Tuesday, but it has since reopened.

The investigation into the incident continues.

Officers ask anyone with information to call the traffic division at 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

- With files from CTV’s Danton Unger and Tim Salzen.