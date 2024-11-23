Transit supervisor assaulted with 'torch' made of hairspray can and lighter: police

A Winnipeg man has been charged after a transit supervisor was assaulted with a makeshift torch in the city’s downtown area Friday morning.

According to police, the incident happened on Graham Avenue near Fort Street just before 8 a.m.

The supervisor told officers he boarded the bus at Fort and Graham in response to a man who had been sleeping on the bus for several hours. He woke him up and the pair got off the bus.

Once they were outside, police said the man created a torch using a hairspray can and a lighter, aiming it at the supervisor. The supervisor pushed the man to the ground and disarmed him.

Police arrested the suspect. The supervisor was unharmed.

Andrew Lawton Horzempa, 23, was charged with assault with a weapon. He has been detained in custody.