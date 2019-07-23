It appears the stalled talks between the City of Winnipeg and the transit union are starting up again.

The Amalgamated Transit Union and the city say negotiations are set to resume on Aug. 1 and 2.

On Monday the city announced the two sides were at an impasse in their discussions.

Mayor Brian Bowman suggested a strike is possible for September, urging transit riders to make alternate plans just in case.

The union says it has never raised the possibility of a full service disruption.

Bus drivers and mechanics have been without a contract for six months.