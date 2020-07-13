WINNIPEG -- As Manitoba continues with its reopening process Travel Manitoba is encouraging Manitobans as well as people in western Canada and northwestern Ontario to re-discover what they love about the province.

On Monday, Travel Manitoba started the second phase of its tourism recovery campaign.

The new advertisements released are focused on Manitobans staying in the province and enjoying everything Manitoba has to offer, while inviting others from outside the province to come and explore.

Part of the campaign puts a focus on outdoor activities that are great for a safe COVID-19 vacation or staycation.

"This is a great opportunity to get out and explore your own backyard and show Manitoba a little bit of love this summer because home is where the heart is," said Colin Ferguson, who is the president and CEO of Travel Manitoba.

Tourism was an important industry in the province before COVID-19 as it brought in $1.6 billion.

Since the pandemic hit, losses are projected between 25 and 60 per cent, and job losses are estimated between 6,800 and 11,000.

Travel Manitoba says it estimates that 85 per cent of visitation and 58 per cent of expenditures come from Manitobans travelling within the province.