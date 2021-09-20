Trudeau stops in Winnipeg on eve of election, focuses on pandemic, vaccines and reconciliation
Today is Election Day, and on Sunday the federal party leaders criss-crossed the country to make their final appeal to voters.
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau visited Winnipeg on Sunday night, surrounded by supporters at an outdoor pub on Main Street in the Winnipeg Centre riding.
The Liberal leader, who has faced criticism for calling an election during the pandemic’s fourth wave, focused his speech heavily on COVID-19, the vaccine and his government’s record.
“We created the CERB so people could stay home and stay safe,” Trudeau said.
Trudeau praised those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and reiterated support for vaccine mandates and passports as a way to get out of the pandemic and help the economy recover.
“We’ve been unequivocal that in the coming months if you want to get on a plane or a train you need to be fully vaccinated,” he said.
Most of his criticism was levelled towards his closest rival in the polls -- Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole
“[He] can’t even lead his own party and make sure that all of them get vaccinated, Shame on him,” Trudeau said.
Trudeau also took one shot at the NDP, claiming the Liberal party’s climate change plan is better.
He also spoke about reconciliation, with high profile Indigenous leaders in the audience of supporters.
“There were 105 long-term boil water advisories, we have now lifted 118 of them,” Trudeau said.
Trudeau also touted his party’s childcare plan during the Winnipeg stop.
It was a whirlwind last day for the Liberal leader, starting in Montreal, with stops in Ontario, Winnipeg and then Vancouver.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine works in kids ages 5 to 11
Pfizer said Monday its COVID-19 vaccine works for children ages 5 to 11 and that it will seek U.S. authorization for this age group soon -- a key step toward beginning vaccinations for youngsters.
Race remains very close between Liberals and Conservatives on eve of 44th federal election: Nanos
On the eve of the 44th federal election, the race between the Liberals and Conservatives remains very close, while Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau maintains a slight advantage over Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole when it comes to preferred prime minister.
Election primer: Everything you need to know before you vote
On election day, CTVNews.ca has you covered every step of the way.
Ontario woman says Air Canada allowed her child to fly internationally unsupervised
An Ontario woman says Air Canada allowed her 11-year-old son to board an international flight without supervision and fly home alone.
'People are furious': Criticism over new Alberta public health measures mounts
As COVID-19 cases in Alberta surge and health-care leaders call for military aid to help beleaguered hospital staff, some are worried the latest public health measures may not help curb the fourth wave.
Canadians heading to the polls to choose next federal government
Canada's first-ever pandemic election culminates today as Canadians from coast-to-coast go to the polls to choose the 338 members of Parliament to sit in the House of Commons.
UN chief warns China, U.S. to avoid new Cold War
Warning of a potential new Cold War, the head of the United Nations implored China and the United States to repair their 'completely dysfunctional' relationship before problems between the two large and deeply influential countries spill over even further into the rest of the planet.
Search for Gabby Petito's boyfriend Brian Laundrie continues after body found
Authorities said a body discovered in northern Wyoming was believed to be that of a 22-year-old Gabby Petito who disappeared while on a cross-country trek with her boyfriend Brian Laundrie, now the subject of an intense search in a Florida nature preserve.
Lava from Spanish volcano heads toward sea; no injuries, 5,000 evacuated
Lava continued to flow slowly from a volcano that erupted in Spain's Canary Islands off northwest Africa, but the head of the regional government said Monday he expects no injuries to people in the area after about 5,000 were evacuated.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan reports nearly 1,000 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend
Saskatchewan broke three records Sunday as it reported the highest number of daily new cases, hospitalizations and ICU admissions to date.
-
Canada votes: Here’s what you need to know about casting your ballot on Monday
Millions of Canadians will cast a vote in the federal election on Monday. In Saskatoon voting is open 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
-
Prince Albert police investigating after man found dead
A 25-year-old man was found dead after Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) responded to a call of a disturbance on Sunday.
Regina
-
Saskatchewan reports nearly 1,000 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend
Saskatchewan broke three records Sunday as it reported the highest number of daily new cases, hospitalizations and ICU admissions to date.
-
Federal election 2021: Get to know southern Sask. candidates
Here’s a look at seven southern Saskatchewan federal ridings and their candidates for the 2021 federal election.
-
Canada votes: Here’s what you need to know about casting your ballot on Monday
Millions of Canadians will cast a vote in the federal election on Monday. In Saskatoon voting is open 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Calgary
-
Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine works in kids ages 5 to 11
Pfizer said Monday its COVID-19 vaccine works for children ages 5 to 11 and that it will seek U.S. authorization for this age group soon -- a key step toward beginning vaccinations for youngsters.
-
Albertans head to the polls, premier keeps distance
It's Election Day in Canada and it comes amid the fourth wave of the pandemic that's overwhelming Alberta's hospitals while the premier has steered clear of the campaign trail.
-
Experts watching 3 Calgary ridings on eve of 2021 election day
All but one of the province's 34 ridings were painted blue in 2019, but when Albertans vote Monday, many believe this time around could be different.
Edmonton
-
NEW
NEW | The vaccinated may enter: Alberta's COVID-19 vaccine passport system begins today
Alberta's COVID-19 vaccine passport system comes into force Monday.
-
Election primer: Everything you need to know before you vote
On election day, CTVNews.ca has you covered every step of the way.
-
'People are furious': Criticism over new Alberta public health measures mounts
As COVID-19 cases in Alberta surge and health-care leaders call for military aid to help beleaguered hospital staff, some are worried the latest public health measures may not help curb the fourth wave.
Toronto
-
Here are the 13 GTA ridings to watch on election day 2021
Heading to the polls, there are still a number of ridings where anything can happen. Here is a list of GTA ridings to watch on election day.
-
Detective who solved murder of Ontario doctor says her killer made big mistake trying to hide his crime
The lead detective on the horrific murder of an Ontario doctor says her neurosurgeon killer made one big mistake when trying to cover up the crime, leaving investigators a calling card that led them straight to his door.
-
When can I vote on election day? A guide to voting in the GTA
Here’s what you need to know to vote in the Greater Toronto Area.
Montreal
-
Canadians heading to the polls to choose next federal government
Canada's first-ever pandemic election culminates today as Canadians from coast-to-coast go to the polls to choose the 338 members of Parliament to sit in the House of Commons.
-
Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine works in kids ages 5 to 11
Pfizer said Monday its COVID-19 vaccine works for children ages 5 to 11 and that it will seek U.S. authorization for this age group soon -- a key step toward beginning vaccinations for youngsters.
-
Quebec government has 'lost control' of COVID-19 situation; Liberals want crisis management committee
The leader of the Quebec Liberal Party is demanding that a crisis management committee be created in wake of the province's current COVID-19 situation.
Ottawa
-
LRT train derails on Confederation Line near Tremblay Station
Rideau Transit Maintenance warns it could be at least a week before service resumes on the Confederation Line after a train derailment near Tremblay Station damaged the track infrastructure.
-
University of Ottawa student-athlete Francis Perron dies shortly after Gee-Gees football game
The University of Ottawa is mourning the death of Gee-Gees football player Francis Perron, who died shortly after the Gee-Gees first game of the season.
-
Election Day: Residents in Ottawa and eastern Ontario head to the polls in the 44th general election
Polling stations will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. in Ottawa and eastern Ontario.
Northern Ontario
-
Canadians heading to the polls to choose next federal government
Canada's first-ever pandemic election culminates today as Canadians from coast-to-coast go to the polls to choose the 338 members of Parliament to sit in the House of Commons.
-
Race remains very close between Liberals and Conservatives on eve of 44th federal election: Nanos
On the eve of the 44th federal election, the race between the Liberals and Conservatives remains very close, while Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau maintains a slight advantage over Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole when it comes to preferred prime minister.
-
Liberal push to make election a referendum on pandemic only partly successful
The federal election campaign entered its final hours with party leaders making last-minute appeals in whirlwind tours of swing ridings, all while still trying to convince voters to buy into their version of what this vote is all about.
Atlantic
-
Polls open Monday following interesting summertime pandemic election
As the federal election winds down, experts say it's been an interesting campaign, and the results should be equally interesting Monday night as many across the Maritimes will be watching closely.
-
Worker at Northwood long-term care home in Halifax tests positive for COVID-19
A case of COVID-19 has been linked to Northwood, the long-term care home in Halifax that was the epicentre of the virus during the first wave of the pandemic.
-
Imams ask Conservative candidate to quit over poor follow-up on apology for posts
The Canadian Council of Imams says the Conservative candidate in Nova Scotia's Central Nova riding must resign because his apology for Islamophobic media posts was an insincere attempt at damage control.
Kitchener
-
COVID-19 protocols voters in Waterloo Region can expect on Election Day
As Canadians prepare to head to the polls on Monday, a number of COVID-19 health and safety guidelines will change the way voters cast their ballots.
-
Police investigating reports University of Guelph students had their drinks spiked
Police are investigating reports of female students possibly having their drinks spiked with an unknown substance at the University of Guelph.
-
‘Vote For Bentley’: Pet candidate campaign sign pops up in Waterloo
According to one campaign sign in Waterloo, there’s another, furrier candidate in consideration for this year’s election.
Vancouver
-
Proof of vaccination: Social media video shows customer arguing with staff, other customers at B.C. restaurant
Social media video appears to show a woman arguing with staff and other customers at a B.C. restaurant about the province's proof of vaccination requirements, describing the enforcement as "tyranny."
-
Battlegrounds in B.C. could swing the balance of power in election
As polls close across the country Monday evening and the vote tally begins, a handful of tight races in British Columbia could determine which party seizes power, or whether Canada will have a minority or majority government.
-
'Exhausted, overworked and facing brutal criticism': B.C. health authority appeals for patience, vaccination amid staffing crisis
A B.C. health authority is sounding the alarm about a staffing crisis in one one of its hospitals.
Vancouver Island
-
COVID-19 outbreak declared at another Victoria care home
Two cases of the coronavirus have been detected at Victoria Chinatown Care Centre long-term care, according to Island Health.
-
Motorcycle stolen 'in broad daylight' outside Nanaimo mall, police say
Police in Nanaimo are investigating after a motorcycle was stolen "in broad daylight" at a mall in the city.
-
Regional district providing $70K toward Indigenous housing project in Courtenay
An Indigenous affordable housing project in the Comox Valley has gotten a funding boost from the regional district.