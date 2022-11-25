'Tunnels always meant something secretive': The history of Manitoba's century-old tunnel under the Legislature

A look inside the tunnel as it is constructed underneath the Manitoba Legislature. (Source: Archives of Manitoba, Walter Fred Oldham fonds, Album showing views of Manitoba and construction projects including Main Street C.P.R. Subway, Legislative Building, and Eatons store, ca. 1914-1917, P8260/1.) A look inside the tunnel as it is constructed underneath the Manitoba Legislature. (Source: Archives of Manitoba, Walter Fred Oldham fonds, Album showing views of Manitoba and construction projects including Main Street C.P.R. Subway, Legislative Building, and Eatons store, ca. 1914-1917, P8260/1.)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island