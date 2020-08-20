WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police have charged a pair of suspects with robbery after they allegedly threatened two women on Corydon on Wednesday, Aug. 19.

Officers said they were called to a robbery in the 600 block of Corydon Avenue at around 10:45 p.m.

Once they got to the scene, police found two women, who said a male and female suspect, armed with a large knife, confronted and threatened them while they were getting into their vehicle. The women were not injured.

Nathaniel Sean Capay, 21, has been charged with two counts of robbery and one count of possession of a weapon.

Ashley Margaret Hoard has been charged with two counts of robbery.

None of these charges have been proven in court.

The suspects are now in custody.