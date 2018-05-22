Featured
Two bodies found in Charleswood home: police
CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, May 22, 2018 8:14AM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, May 22, 2018 12:22PM CST
Two dead bodies were found in a Charleswood home on Monday night, according to the Winnipeg Police Service.
Police said they were called to the home in 600 block of Buckingham Road just before 9 p.m to check the well-being of a resident. Officials said both of the deceased were adults.
No other information is currently available.
The homicide unit continues to investigate.