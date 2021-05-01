WINNIPEG -- The province has reported two more people have died due to COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the province to 976.

The deaths involve two people in their sixties, a woman in the Northern Health region and a man from the Southern Health region, the latter linked to an outbreak at the Emerson Health Centre.

The province is also reporting 273 new cases of the virus have been identified. Seven cases were removed due to a data correction, bringing the provincial total of lab-confirmed cases to 38,995.

Of the newly announced cases, the majority are in the Winnipeg health region with 199. The Prairie Mountain health region had 34 cases, 14 were in the Interlake-Eastern health region, 17 in the Northern health region and nine cases were reported in Southern Health–Santé Sud.

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate now sits at 7.3 per cent provincially and 8.3 per cent in Winnipeg.

The province now has 2,468 people with active cases of the virus with 35,551 recoveries.

Data on hospitalizations was not available on Saturday because of a technical issue.

An outbreak at the Lions Prairie Manor Personal Care Home in Portage la Prairie has been declared over.

The total number of laboratory tests completed since early February in the province now sits at 664,305, after 3,346 tests were done on Friday.