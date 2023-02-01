Two injured in hazardous materials spill

Two people are recovering after a hazardous materials spill in south Winnipeg Wednesday.

The City of Winnipeg said it was around 10:45 a.m. on Feb. 1 when Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) was called to an industrial building on Scurfield Boulevard.

The WFPS HazMat unit and a specially-trained HazMat crew were deployed to the scene. Using specialized equipment and personal protective gear, they entered the building and cleaned up the spill, ensuring the building was safe for occupants.

Two people were injured by the spill. They were assessed by paramedics and taken to hospital, both in stable condition.

Workplace Safety and Health is investigating the incident.