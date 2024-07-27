Two men facing robbery charges: WPS

Two men are facing charges after a Friday afternoon robbery in Winnipeg’s Spence neighbourhood.

Police said the suspects robbed a man and woman of cash and cigarettes near the 300 block of Furby Street. In a Saturday news release, police said the suspects drove away in a Jeep with stolen license plates.

Shortly before 9 p.m., officers found the suspects and vehicle near Isabel Street and Logan Avenue, but the suspects sped off. Later, following a foot pursuit, police arrested the two men in the 900 block of Palmerston Avenue.

The men, aged 37 and 33, are charged with robbery, possession of a weapon, and disguise with intent.

The suspects remain in custody.