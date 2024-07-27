WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Two men facing robbery charges: WPS

    Winnipeg police
    Share

    Two men are facing charges after a Friday afternoon robbery in Winnipeg’s Spence neighbourhood.

    Police said the suspects robbed a man and woman of cash and cigarettes near the 300 block of Furby Street. In a Saturday news release, police said the suspects drove away in a Jeep with stolen license plates.

    Shortly before 9 p.m., officers found the suspects and vehicle near Isabel Street and Logan Avenue, but the suspects sped off. Later, following a foot pursuit, police arrested the two men in the 900 block of Palmerston Avenue.

    The men, aged 37 and 33, are charged with robbery, possession of a weapon, and disguise with intent.

    The suspects remain in custody.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News