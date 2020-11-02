WINNIPEG -- More care homes in Winnipeg are dealing with outbreaks of COVID-19, some of which have been deadly.

On Monday, Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, announced that list of care homes in Winnipeg with COVID-19 outbreaks, has grown by two.

The Convalescent Home of Winnipeg and the Poseidon Care Centre in Winnipeg have both been moved to the critical or red level on the pandemic response system.

Roussin said Parkview Place, the deadliest outbreak in a Manitoba care home, has now grown to 138 cases of COVID-19, including 106 residents. There have been 23 deaths connected to the outbreak.

The outbreak at the Maples Personal Care is now at 146 total COVID-19 cases, which includes 117 residents. Six people have died due to this outbreak.

This adds to the growing list of outbreaks at Winnipeg care homes, which include:

Actionmarguerite Saint-Boniface Personal Care Home, which includes three total cases;

Beacon Hill Lodge Long Term Care Home, which includes eight total cases;

Concordia Personal Care Home, which includes one total case;

Deer Lodge Centre long term care unit, which includes two total cases;

Golden West Centennial Lodge, which includes one total case;

Heritage Lodge Personal Care Home, which includes 20 total cases and four deaths;

Holy Family Personal Care Home, which includes eight total cases;

Meadowood Manor Personal Care Home, which includes one total case;

Misericordia Place, which includes 20 total cases, and two deaths;

Middlechurch Home, which includes one total case;

Pembina Place Personal Care Home, which includes one total case; and

Saul and Claribel Simkim Centre Personal Care Home, which includes three total cases and 2 deaths

The province did remove a care home from this list on Monday. The outbreak at the Calvary Place Personal Care Home in Winnipeg was declared over, and it was removed from the pandemic response system critical level.