WINNIPEG -- Health officials are advising that two new cases of COVID-19 have been identified as of 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

The total number of lab-confirmed and probable cases now sits at 417.

Data on the number of active cases, people recovered, and tests administrated will be updated on Tuesday due to the holiday weekend.

On Friday, health officials announced six new cases and that potential exposure to COVID-19 may have occurred at two businesses.

According to Friday's numbers, six people are hospitalized, with five people in intensive care. The province also reported 70 active cases.

The province reported 337 people have now recovered from the virus as of Friday. The total number of deaths in Manitoba remains at eight.

Almost 90,000 laboratory tests have been administered since February. Manitoba's current five-day test positivity rate is 0.40 per cent.