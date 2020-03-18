WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials have announced two more presumptive cases of COVID-19.

The new cases, announced Wednesday evening, brings the total number of presumptive and lab-confirmed cases in Manitoba up to 17.

One of the cases announced Wednesday involves a woman in her 50s, while the second involves a man in his 70s. Both cases live in Winnipeg, the province said.

Public health investigations are underway. The province said at this time, both cases appear to be travel related.

The province adds a ninth testing site for COVID-19 has opened up in Selkirk. The site, located at 622 Superior Ave., is also Manitoba’s first drive-thru community testing site.

The province said patients who have been referred to the site will drive up and be screened by health-care workers. If necessary, they will be registered, tested and given advice on what to do while awaiting results without leaving their vehicle.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 are asked to call Health Links at 204-788-8200 or toll-free at 1-888-315-9257 before arriving at a test site.