WINNIPEG -- Two people were taken to hospital after a house fire in the city’s St. John’s area Friday night.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) was called to a two-storey home on Cathedral Avenue between Aikins and Salter Street at 8:22 p.m.

WFPS said when firefighters arrived, they encountered smoke coming from the home. Fire crews launched an offensive attack and declared the fire under control at 8:42 p.m.

Everyone inside the home was able to safely self-evacuate before first responders’ arrival, said the WFPS. Two people were taken to hospital in stable condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No damage estimates are available.