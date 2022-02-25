Two Russian alcohol products pulled from Manitoba shelves

Two Russian alcohol products have been pulled from shelves at Manitoba Liquor Marts amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Manitoba Liquor Mart confirmed the news Friday morning on Twitter.

Hello – Among the thousands of products we carry, only two came from Russia – one vodka, Russian Standard Vodka, and one single-serve beer, Baltika 7 Premium Lager. We have removed those two products from shelves in all Manitoba Liquor Marts. — Manitoba Liquor Mart (@LiquorMarts) February 25, 2022

The decision comes as the Ontario government demanded the Liquor Control Board of Ontario remove Russian-made products Ontario's liquor stores on Friday, in the wake of sanctions being placed on Russia by the federal government.

CTV News has reached out to Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries for additional details